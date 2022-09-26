Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A5, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Smockington, temporary traffic lights.

• M6, from 8pm September 29 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two to jct four, lane closures for vegetation works.

• M6, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 2, Lane closures for technology works.