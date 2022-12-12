Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M69, from 8pm September 12 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions from M6 jct two to M69 jct one, lane closures with switching for barrier repairs.

Advertisement

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 4, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

Advertisement

• M6, from 9pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct three to jct 2, lane closure for carriageway works.