Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 8pm May 10 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 3, lane closure for communications works.