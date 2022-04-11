Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A5, from 8pm April 11 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Higham on the Hill, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 9pm April 13 to 6am April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 3 roundabout, off network lane closures on roundabout for drainage repairs.