Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M69, from 9pm April 26 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, M69, junction 1 to A46 Walsgrave roundabout, Lane closure Switching for carriageway repairs.

• M6, from 9.30am to 3pm on April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, off network Wall Hill Road to Green End Road, two-Way temporary traffic signals for inspection/survey of bridge under M6.