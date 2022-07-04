Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M6, from 8pm July 5 to 5am July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3, Lane closure for communications.

• M6, from 8pm July 6 to 5am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction four to junction 2, Lane closure for communications.