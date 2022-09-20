Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• M6, from 9pm September 12 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4 , Lane closure for communications.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Smockington, temporary traffic lights.