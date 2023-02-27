Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• M6, from 9pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct three, lane closures for barrier repairs.
• M6, from 9pm March 9 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.