Nuneaton and Bedworth road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Nuneaton and Bedworth's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

    A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

    A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

