Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
China Dragon, a takeaway at 33 Central Avenue, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on August 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 90 takeaways with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.