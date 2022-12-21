Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Emmy’s Pitta 2, a takeaway at 41a Newdegate Street, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on November 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Advertisement
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 86 takeaways with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.