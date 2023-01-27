Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
Jasmine, a takeaway at 4 The Green, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on December 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 86 takeaways with ratings, 58 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.