Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New Ocean Takeaway, a takeaway at 242 Croft Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 88 takeaways with ratings, 55 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.