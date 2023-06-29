Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway given new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mr Rooster, a takeaway at 3 Bond Gate Chambers, Bond Gate, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on May 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 88 takeaways with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.