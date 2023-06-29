Register
Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway given new food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Mr Rooster, a takeaway at 3 Bond Gate Chambers, Bond Gate, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on May 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 88 takeaways with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.