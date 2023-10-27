Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Win Wo House, a takeaway at 138 Westbury Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 90 takeaways with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.