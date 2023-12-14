Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Crust’n’Base, a takeaway at 49 King Street, Bedworth was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 96 takeaways with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.