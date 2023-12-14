Register
BREAKING

Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Crust’n’Base, a takeaway at 49 King Street, Bedworth was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 96 takeaways with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.