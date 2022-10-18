Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Castaways Fish & Chip/ Pizza & Chicken, a takeaway at 22 Harefield Road, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 91 takeaways with ratings, 56 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.