Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Meghna, a takeaway at 98 King Street, Bedworth was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 90 takeaways with ratings, 55 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.