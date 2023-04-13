Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
Meghna, a takeaway at 98 King Street, Bedworth was given the score after assessment on March 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 90 takeaways with ratings, 55 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.