Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Casa Rica, a takeaway at 107 Abbey Street, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on August 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 88 takeaways with ratings, 55 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.