Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Red Chillies, a takeaway at 46 King Street, Bedworth was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 88 takeaways with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.