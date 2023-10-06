Register
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife

Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Red Chillies, a takeaway at 46 King Street, Bedworth was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 88 takeaways with ratings, 57 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.