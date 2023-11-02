Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tiffins, a takeaway at 9c Trafford Drive, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 90 takeaways with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.