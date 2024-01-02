Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rasoi Indian Kitchen, a takeaway at 7 Abbey Green, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 97 takeaways with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.