Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Nuneaton and Bedworth takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Rasoi Indian Kitchen, a takeaway at 7 Abbey Green, Nuneaton was given the score after assessment on November 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Nuneaton and Bedworth's 97 takeaways with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.