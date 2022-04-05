One more death recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The dashboard shows 394 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 393 on Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 17,169 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.