One more death recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
The dashboard shows 394 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 393 on Monday.
It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.
They were among 17,169 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 144,065 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 143,752 the day before.