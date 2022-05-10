One more death recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 4:25 pm

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

A total of 431 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 430 on Monday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

They were among 18,174 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 153,676 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 10 (Tuesday) – up from 153,404 on Monday.