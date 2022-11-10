Rise in visits to A&E at the George Eliot Hospital

More patients visited A&E at the George Eliot Hospital last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 8,319 patients visited A&E at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust in October.

That was a rise of 14% on the 7,294 visits recorded during September, and 1% more than the 8,204 patients seen in October 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 5,256 visits to A&E departments run by the George Eliot Hospital.

​The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care​ – while 24% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.

At George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust:

In October:

There were 755 booked appointments, up from 604 in September

78% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

473 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:

The median time to treatment was 76 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times