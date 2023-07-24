Road closures: five for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A5, from 9pm July 24 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Higham on the Hill, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

• M6, from 9pm July 26 to 6am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, Corley services entry and exit slips , carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A5, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Hinckley, traffic signals on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M6, from 10pm August 3 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, jct two to jct three lane closures, lane closures for patching works.

• A5, from 7pm August 7 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Hinckley to Caldecote, carriageway and lay-by closures for renewal works.