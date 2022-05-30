Road closures: five for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9.30am May 26 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Mancetter, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm March 14 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3a, Lane closures leading to slip road closures for Technology works.

• M6, from midnight, to 6am on June 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for technology repairs.

• M6, from 9pm June 6 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.