Road closures: five for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• M69, from 9pm October 3 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 southbound, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for inspection/survey works.

• M69, from 8pm October 6 to 5am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 westbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure due to maintenance work.

• A5, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 The Longshoot, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 2, Lane closures for technology works.

• M6, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 3, Lane closure for technology works.

