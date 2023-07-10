Road closures: four for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• M6, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct one, lane closures for structural maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm July 14 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 9pm July 17 to 2am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3A to jct three and exit and entry slips to Corley motorway service area, Lane closures leading to closure of Corley Services for inspection and survey works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 9pm July 24 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Higham on the Hill, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.