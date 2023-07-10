Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Road closures: four for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    M6, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct one, lane closures for structural maintenance works.

    A5, from 8pm July 14 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

    M6, from 9pm July 17 to 2am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3A to jct three and exit and entry slips to Corley motorway service area, Lane closures leading to closure of Corley Services for inspection and survey works.

    A5, from 9pm July 24 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Higham on the Hill, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

    Register
    Follow us