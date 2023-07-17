Register
Road closures: four for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    M6, from 9pm July 10 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct two to jct one, lane closures for structural maintenance works.

    And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M6, from 9pm July 17 to 2am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3A to jct three and exit and entry slips to Corley motorway service area, Lane closures leading to closure of Corley Services for inspection and survey works.

    A5, from 9pm July 24 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Higham on the Hill, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

    M6, from 9pm July 26 to 6am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, Corley services entry and exit slips , carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

