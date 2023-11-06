Road closures: four for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M69, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 northbound, between M6 jct two and M69 jct 1, lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.

• M69, from 9pm November 9 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 jct two to M69 both directions, junction 1 , lane closure for barriers - permanent.