Road closures: four for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm March 9 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Mancetter, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closure for installation of new windsock and associated signage.

• A5, from 8pm March 29 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Higham Roundabout to Dodwells Roundabout, traffic signals due to works on behalf of Chevron.

• M6, from 9pm March 29 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 3 roundabout, off network lane closures on roundabout for drainage repairs.