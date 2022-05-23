Road closures: four for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M6, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3, Lane closure for road survey works.

• A5, from 9.30am May 26 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Mancetter, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm May 26 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M6, from 9pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3a, Lane closures leading to slip road closures for Technology works.