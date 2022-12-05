Road closures: four for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M6, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 3A to junction 3, - lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• M6, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 2, Lane closures for technology works.

• M6, from 9pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct four to jct 3, lane closures for barrier repair.

• M6, from 9pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct three to jct 2, lane closure for carriageway works.