Road closures: four for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A5, from 8pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Higham, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of STW.

• M6, from 9pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3a, Lane closures leading to slip road closures for Technology works.

• M6, from 9pm February 17 to 6am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3a, lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A5, from 7am to 5pm on February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Smockington, diversion route due to works on behalf of Leicestershire County Council.