Road closures: four for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm March 13 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

• A46, from 9pm March 14 to 6am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 9pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J3 to J3A, lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

• A5, from 9.30am March 21 to 4.30pm March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Nuneaton, Footway works on behalf of Severn Trent Water.