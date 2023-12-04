Road closures: nine for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.
• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 8pm December 5 to 5am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct four to jct three, lane closure for communications.
• M6, from 9pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 3 to junction 2, lane closures for carriageway works.
• A446, from 9pm December 7 to 6am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 3, entry slip road closure, diversion via National Highways network.
• M6, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2, exit slip road closure, diversion via National Highways network.
• M42, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 northbound, junction 7, link road and lane closures due to electrical works, diversion via National Highways network.
• A46, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M6, from 9pm December 15 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.