Road closures: one for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A5, from 8pm August 17 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Smockington, temporary traffic signals.