Road closures: one for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• M6, from 9pm December 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct three, lane closures for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.