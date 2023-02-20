Road closures: one for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M69, from midnight, February 13 to midnight, May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions between M6 and jct 1, lane closures for drainage.