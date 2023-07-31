Road closures: seven for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9pm July 24 to 5am July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Higham on the Hill, temporary traffic signals for works being undertaken on behalf of BT.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Hinckley, traffic signals on behalf of Severn Trent Water.

• M6, from 10pm August 3 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, jct two to jct three lane closures, lane closures for patching works.

• M69, from 9pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 both directions M6 link to jct one M69, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A5, from 7pm August 7 to 6am August 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Hinckley to Caldecote, carriageway and lay-by closures for renewal works.

• M6, from 9pm August 8 to 6am August 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to jct three, carriageway closure for communications.

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.