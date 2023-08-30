Road closures: seven for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Mancetter, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3 to junction 3A, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A5, from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Burbage to Smockington, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via local authority network.

• A446, from 7pm September 4 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, M69, junction 1 to Dodwells roundabout, carriageway and lay-by closure due to maintenance work, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M6, from 9pm September 4 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two to jct three, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.