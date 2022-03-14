Road closures: seven for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm March 9 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Mancetter, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M69, from 8pm March 14 to 5am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M69 eastbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure due to maintenance works.

• A5, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, junction 1 (M69), Lane closures due to maintenance work.

• M6, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, between, junction 1 and junction 2, Lane closures for survey works.

• M6, from 9pm March 15 to 5am March 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 from, junction 3 to junction 3a northbound, lane closures leading to slip road closures for technology works.

• M6, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3, Lane closure for survey works.

• M6, from 9pm March 28 to 6am April 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, lane closure for installation of new windsock and associated signage.