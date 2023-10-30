Road closures: six for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm October 16 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Longshoot, Narrow lanes due to drainage works.

• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct three to jct 2, lane closures for barrier repairs.

• A5, from 9.30am November 1 to 3.30pm November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Mancetter, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• A46, from 9pm November 2 to 6am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three entry slip road, carriageway closure for barrier repairs.