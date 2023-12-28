Road closures: three for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A446, from 8pm August 11 2023 to 5am September 30 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M42 both directions jct nine to jct six and M6 both directions jct five to jct four, 24/7 weekend Lane and carriageway closures and no emergency access for bridge demolition works for HS2.
• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley roundabout to M6 jct two, carriageway closure for major scheme works.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A5, from midnight, January 3 to 11.59pm September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Hinckley to Caldecote, 24/7 lay by, carriageway closure and narrow lanes due to works on behalf of Beaumont traffic, diversion via local authority netowrk.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.