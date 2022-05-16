Road closures: three for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M6, from 8pm May 25 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 3, Lane closure for road survey works.

• A5, from 9.30am May 26 to 6am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Burbage to Mancetter, Lane closures or temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 9pm May 26 to 6am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, M6, junction 1 to M6, junction 2, Lane closure for signs - Erection.