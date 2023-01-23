Road closures: three for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M6, from 9pm January 30 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct three to jct two, lane closures for resurfacing works.

• M6, from 8pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct three, lane closure for technology works.

• M6, from 8pm February 2 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct three, lane closure for technology works.

