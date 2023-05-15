Road closures: three for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 9pm April 3 to 6am July 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct one to jct three and jct two exit slip road, Lane and slip road carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

• A46, from 8pm April 24 2023 to 6am September 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 both directions Binley to M6 jct two, Lane and carriageway closures for major scheme works.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct two to jct four, lane closures for horticulture works.

