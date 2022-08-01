Road closures: two for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 11.59pm July 31 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, jct three to jct 3A, lane closure for technology repairs.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 8pm August 5 to 6am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound and southbound, Dodwells to Coldecote, temporary traffic signals for survey works.