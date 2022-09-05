Road closures: two for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• M6, from 9pm September 12 to 6am September 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4 , Lane closure for communications.

• A5, from 8pm September 15 to 5am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 The Longshoot, temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works.